How to stay Friends4Ever

Happiness largely depends on having great friends who love and support you. Learn what makes a good friend and also how you can be one of them

DO you have good friends? One of the biggest developments taking place in our well-being is the quality of our relationships with others. Friends can provide us with a sense of belonging and self-worth that we can’t obtain on our own. The term “quality rather than quantity” is indeed meaningful in this situation. While developing a wide circle of friends and acquaintances can be beneficial, you may feel more at home and secure if you focus on building relationships with people who will be there for you no matter what. Social connections aren’t always a good thing, however. There are instances when our emotional and physical health might be harmed by relationships with people who are toxic. Aside from the fact that we’re always given a chance to form new connections, the most crucial thing is to know how to cultivate them. The benefits of friendship Making and keeping friends can have a significant impact on our health and happiness, but this is not always a simple task. Develop and maintain long-term relationships through realising the value of social interaction. The health benefits of excellent friends are undeniable. In good and bad times, friends may lift your spirits and lend you a shoulder to lean on. Having friends keeps you from feeling lonely, and gives you the opportunity to provide companionship to others who might be in need of it.

With friends’ support, it’s possible to go through difficult times in life like a breakup, a serious sickness, the loss of an important position at work, your car breaking down, or the death of loved ones. Friends can also turn into motivation to make positive changes in your lifestyle, such as quitting bad habits. This is what it means to have wonderful friends who can help you on your way to a happier and more fulfilling life. However, being surrounded by supportive people can have a great impact on your physical well-being. Research published in the PLoS Medicine journal shows that having strong social ties could extend our lives. The reason for this is that great connections have a powerful effect on reducing stress, and stress can compromise critical bodily systems, including the immune system. In fact, research indicates that older adults with meaningful relationships and social support are more likely to live longer than those with fewer connections. Nevertheless, if healthy relationships can improve our health and happiness, then unhealthy interactions can have the opposite effect. Toxic friendships & effects on health Low-quality connections, especially during your 30s, have been found to have a negative impact on one’s well-being later in life. Because of the negative effects on one’s mental health that might result from toxic friendships, it’s important to avoid them. Peer pressure to act badly, disrespect, and unhealthy competition are all examples of this type of behavior. Think about the individuals you spend time with, and if they don’t make you feel good, it could be a hint to cut them off and find new ones. Develop close friendships with people who will listen to you, bring out your greatest qualities, and care about your well-being.