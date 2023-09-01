Huening Kai ready for bigger things with TXT

HE is the youngest member of BIGHIT MUSIC’s fourth-generation K-pop boyband TOMORROW X TOGETHER (also known as TXT), and Huening Kai is looking forward to the next stage of his music career with the group.

During a recent interview with Men’s Folio magazine, the 20-year-old singer revealed that he is willing to try new things and to challenge himself.

He added that he believes that TXT, which Men’s Folio described as making “music that sits comfortably between the fluorescent idealisation of teenage melodrama and the anthemic bliss of pop songs”, has the ability to be one of the leading K-pop groups in the world.

“Like how earlier generations of K-pop artists have shaped the industry today, I believe that the challenges the current generation of artistes – including TXT – are tackling now could enrich the future K-pop industry.”

He also spoke about the group’s next comeback, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, saying: “We always like to keep our new releases as a surprise to our fans. But one thing I can share at the moment is that it will be epic! I’m so excited to try out a brand new chapter with our fans.”