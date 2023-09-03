Hugh Jackman bulks up for ‘Deadpool 3’

ACTOR Hugh Jackman recently shared a photo of his daily meal plan on social media as his bulking phase ramps up ahead of filming Deadpool 3, in which he will reprise the role of Wolverine opposite Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

The film marks the first Deadpool movie and also Jackman’s first time playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Bulking. A day in the life,“ Jackman captioned a photo of the six meals he will eat in one day. “Thank you, Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst Becoming. Wolverine. Again. (sic)”

As he bulks up for Wolverine, Jackman is now consuming over 8,000 calories per day. His meals consist of black bass (2,000 calories), Patagonia salmon (2,100 calories), two chicken burgers (around 1,000 calories each) and two grass-fed sirloins (1,000 calories each).