Hugh Jackman bulks up for ‘Deadpool 3’

ACTOR Hugh Jackman recently shared a photo of his daily meal plan on social media as his bulking phase ramps up ahead of filming Deadpool 3, in which he will reprise the role of Wolverine opposite Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.
The film marks the first Deadpool movie and also Jackman’s first time playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“Bulking. A day in the life,“ Jackman captioned a photo of the six meals he will eat in one day. “Thank you, Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst Becoming. Wolverine. Again. (sic)”
As he bulks up for Wolverine, Jackman is now consuming over 8,000 calories per day. His meals consist of black bass (2,000 calories), Patagonia salmon (2,100 calories), two chicken burgers (around 1,000 calories each) and two grass-fed sirloins (1,000 calories each).
Well, one thing is for sure – Jackman won’t be using steroids to bulk up. During a January interview on HBO’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the actor stated that the physical preparation for the role of Wolverine often took a toll on his body, but he would never use steroids to gain muscle mass.
“Over the years people have wondered, did he juice?” Wallace asked. “Did he take steroids?”
“No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman answered. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I have been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that.
“So no, I just did it the old school way. And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens.”
Disney’s Deadpool 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on Nov 8 this year.