Hugh Jackman did not use steroids for Wolverine role

ACTOR Hugh Jackman is well-known for bulking up to play Wolverine in numerous X-Men films, but he recently revealed that he’s never used steroids to turn into the character.

“No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said in an interview with Chris Wallace. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of [steroids]. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’ So no, I just did it the old-school way. And I tell you, I’ve eaten [so many] chickens ... Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

Jackman also talked briefly about how he prepared for the role and shared an embarrassing incident about how he mistook Wolverine for a wolf because he had never read the comics.

“I had never read the comic book,” said Jackman. “[In] Australia we don’t have wolverines. I didn’t know that was a real animal. I’d never heard of a wolverine. I thought it was a made-up animal ... And so I was passing as I was doing rehearsal at the Imax, they had this documentary about wolves. And I was like, perfect, because obviously I’m a wolf, part wolf.”

He will reprise his most iconic role in the upcoming superhero sequel Deadpool 3 alongside his friend, actor Ryan Reynolds. Jackman is currently performing on Broadway in The Music Man, which ends in mid-January, just in time for filming.