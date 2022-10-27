Hugh Jackman proud of kids’ mental health stance

ACTOR Hugh Jackman says he finds his kids and their peers are “totally fine having these conversations” about their mental health.

According to Jackman’s interview with People magazine at a special screening of his new film The Son in New York City this week, he discussed his participation in the film with his two children, son Oscar, 22, and daughter Ava Eliot, 17.

“It was very important that I talk to them about what it was about, what it meant to me and why I was doing it,“ said Jackman about the upcoming Florian Zeller-directed drama.

“When I saw the movie, I took them with me to see it and we had a long conversation. What I find amazing is the generation of 22- to 17-year-olds are totally fine having these conversations.”

“It’s more my generation that is a little more sheepish and shy around it,“ Jackman adds of talking about mental health.

He also states that The Son, which depicts divorced parents Peter (Jackman) and Kate (Laura Dern) as they battle to help their problematic adolescent son (Zen McGrath) with his mental health, was a “deeply personal” film for him because his own children are the same age.

“It’s a cautionary tale, and it deals with some really difficult subjects and I’m really proud of them for the way they engaged with it,“ he says of his kids. “Now, at this point, I have a very different perspective.”

Besides The Son, Jackman is also set to revive his much-beloved Wolverine character, who died in the 2017 film Logan. A lot of people probably thought they’d never see him portray the character again after that.

However, Jackman and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds revealed in September that Jackman would play Logan/Wolverine in the third instalment of the Deadpool film franchise, and indicated it would be more than just a cameo.