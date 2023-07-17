Hugh Jackman puts claws back on

FOLLOWING the bleak western revenge-inspired Logan that saw Hugh Jackman retire his adamantium claws, the actor is back in the saddle as the Canadian superhero in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Promising fans that his role in the upcoming Deadpool sequel would “not screw with” Logan, the actor seems to be keeping his word, as a first look at Deadpool 3 shared on Jackman and co-star Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram finds Wolverine sporting his classic yellow-and-blue costume from the comic books.

This appears not to be the iteration of Wolverine that Jackman previously played, as the superhero has never worn this costume on the big screen before.

Currently in production, Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy, who previously directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project.

Last year, Levy told Collider that maintaining the R-rating was an integral part of why he agreed to direct the film.

The film’s writers, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick assured fans that Disney would not be meddling with the franchise’s R-rating, claiming that the studio would be letting Deadpool be Deadpool.

“It’s been nothing but, ‘How can we help you?’ What from our universe would you like to use? How can we make your life easier? And we’re gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool. We’re not going to be the Disney-fied Deadpool,’” Reese added Marvel’s views on the franchise’s future.

“So, they’re awesome, and now it’s up to us to come through and justify that faith.”

Outside the casting and crew information, not much else is known about the film’s plot, but it clearly involves the multiverse as Deadpool joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time after a string of solo movies produced under 20th Century Fox.