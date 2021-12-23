Hutchins’s father holds Baldwin accountable

THE devastating death of Halyna Hutchins after the Oct 21 prop gun misfire on the film set of Rust has shocked many. As the film industry mourns the late cinematographer, the terrifying incident has left many questions unanswered.

However, the late artist’s father insists that Alec Baldwin is ‘partly responsible’ for his daughter’s death for firing the gun that was unexpectedly loaded with a live round.

Anatoly Androsovych mentioned that Baldwin said in his first TV interview earlier this month that he wasn’t responsible for Hutchins’s death and the shooting of director Joel Souza, as the gun was fired without him pulling the trigger.

“I can’t understand the behaviour of Alec,” said the 61-year-old.

“Why did he fire the shot during the preparations?”

A lawsuit filed by Rust script director Mamie Mitchell revealed that the script never included a scene for Baldwin to fire a gun.

Hutchins’s father mentioned that gun professionals had indicated that the revolver is a type of gun that doesn’t shoot before the trigger is pressed.

“It is clear to me Baldwin fired the shot from his hand, so it’s hard for me to understand how he cannot be held partly responsible for my daughter’s death,” Androsovych added, while also questioning why Baldwin deleted his tweets after the incident.

Baldwin had previously claimed that he is not to blame for Hutchins’s death.

“There’s only one question that needs to be resolved, just one: Where did the live round come from?” said the American actor in a TV interview earlier this month.

Following the incident, the 63-year-old has been named in two lawsuits. The authorities were given a search warrant to go through Baldwin’s phone data and the actor has been fully cooperative.

“Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” Baldwin has been repeatedly quoted as saying.