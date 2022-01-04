Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo in a relationship?

SPECULATED romances between K-pop stars and athletes are not new, and we now have a new one to add to the list: T-ara’s Hyomin and South Korean professional football player Hwang Ui-jo are supposedly in a relationship.

According to an exclusive story by entertainment and sports newspaper Sports Chosun, Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo have been dating since November. The two were previously reported to be friends.

It is believed that the two spent time together last month when they travelled to Switzerland, and they are currently in a long-distance relationship as Hwang Ui-jo is in France playing for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

32-year-old Hyomin has been a member of T-ara since it was formed in 2009. Tara debuted with the single Lies and became one of South Korea’s top girl groups. In later years, its members have focused on their individual careers, however last November, they made a comeback as a group.