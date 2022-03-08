Hyomin breaks up with footballer beau Hwang Ui Jo

SADLY, it looks as though one of the most watched celebrity couples in South Korea have broken up.

According to media outlet reports yesterday, T-ara’s Hyomin has parted ways with soccer player Hwang Ui Jo.

Hwang is a member of the South Korean national soccer team as well as a player for the French Ligue 1 team, FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

Hyomin’s side told media outlets: “This is a belated statement regarding the dating rumours which sparked in January of this year. At the time of the dating rumours, it’s true that Hyomin was seeing [Hwang Ui Jo] with good feelings; however, due to the pressure of the situation, the two sides naturally grew apart, and they have now decided to remain acquaintances who cheer each other on.”

Previously, media outlet Dispatch had reported on Jan 2 that Hyomin and Hwang Ui Jo were dating. The outlet also published secretly-shot paparazzi photos of the two while they were in Switzerland, reportedly on a romantic holiday together.

At the time, Hyomin’s side was unable to respond due to the fact that she was not represented by a management agency, as her contract with previous company Sublime Artist Agency had ended in May last year.

At the moment, Hyomin appears to be remaining silent about the break-up. It remains to be seen whether or not she will be making any further statements.