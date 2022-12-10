Hyperviolent and neon

The CYBERPUNK 2077 anime revels in carnage and sadness

Like most cyberpunk stories, David Ramirez’s story is rooted in tragedy. – ALL PIX BY NETFLIX

ANNOUNCED in 2012, the videogame Cyberpunk 2077 would take eight years to be developed and then released. In that timeframe, with each latest reveal and trailer, marketing drove the anticipation and hype to astronomical levels, especially after actor Keanu Reeves joined the project. Developed by the Polish video game company CD Projekt Red, 2077 was sold as the next step in gaming and video game storytelling. It was a game sold on a single core idea: players would enter the fictional world of Night City, where humans have begin to augment themselves with high-tech cybernetic implants, and be and do anything they wanted. When the game finally released in 2020, almost entirely unfinished, riddled with game-breaking bugs and glitches, well, “disappointment” might have been the understatement of the year in the world of videogames. CD Projekt Red, known for the storytelling in their The Witcher games, failed to tell the story they wanted, as the core story of 2077 was marred beyond recognition by the broken gameplay. Now, two years later, developed by Studio Trigger, a premier Japanese animation studio, CD Projekt is finally able to tell the story they wanted with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

For an adult audience Set sometime before the events in 2077, the 10-episode limited series follows the story of David Ramirez (Zach Aguilar) in Night City, as he goes from being a high-scoring student to being on the wrong side of the law as an “edgerunner”. Along the way, Ramirez falls in love with Lucy (Emi Lo) as he attempts to navigate the dangerous world he is suddenly thrust into. As an Edgerunner – mercenaries equipped with black market cybernetics – Ramirez employs a “Sandevistan”, a military-grade implant that is gruesomely fused into his spinal cord. The equipment – when cerebrally activated – gives its user superhuman reflexes and the ability to slow down time. While first popularised in films like The Matrix, under Studio Trigger, the Sandevistan sequences in Edgerunners burst into eye-popping, neon visual spectacles that push the limits of the anime format in ways not often seen. Another aspect that distinctly makes the series unique is the language; for once, it is not recommended to watch an anime in Japanese.

Night City is a melting pot ethnicities, and this is best reflected in the English dub of the Edgerunners. In the Japanese dub, the Japanese voice actors speak Japanese with Japanese accents, while in the English dub, the voice actors hail from different cultural backgrounds. The latter group’s characters have their own accents and personalities, and the English voice actors bring their A-game. Edgerunners also boasts over-the-top violence that firmly cements it as adult-oriented. Limbs are constantly blown off in gunfights. Punches and kicks look as though people are being hit by freight trains. Like squeezing a grape between our fingers, heads in Edgerunners are just as easily obliterated by bullets and preposterously-sized rockets fired from robot arms. Action sequences are kinetic and animated in obsessive detail, as Studio Triggers walks the razors’ edge of balancing what is human and what is a piece of machinery melded into stumps that were once human.