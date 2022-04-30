Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin spent honeymoon at NBA game

NEWLYWED couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were spotted earlier this week while on their honeymoon in the United States. The couple were photographed while attending an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on April 27.

In the photo, Hyun Bin is wearing a beige coloured jacket with a black cap while Son Ye Jin wearing a light khaki brown coloured cap with a green hoodie jacket.

The day after the photo appeared on social media, the couple were reportedly back in South Korea, and are currently enjoying some time together. The couple first starred together in the hit K-drama Crash Landing on You in 2019. It is reported that the pair began dating after playing star-crossed lovers on the series, but only confirmed their relationship in January 2021.

The couple announced their marriage in February 2021 via social media and got married in a private ceremony on March 31, 2022.