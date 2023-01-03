I’ll be watching you

New Netflix Original film Unlocked is a realistic thriller centred around a smartphone addiction

UNLOCKED, a South Korean mystery thriller directed by Kim Tae-joon, is based on the novel of the same name by Japanese novelist Akira Teshigawara. It tells the story of a young woman named Na-mi (Chun Woo-hee), who misplaces her phone. Unfortunately, Jun-yeong (Im Si-wan), a serial killer, is the one who picks the phone up. Na-mi soon realises that her phone has been hacked. At the same time, the police are looking for a serial murderer who has been ruthlessly killing women and hiding their remains in the mountains. While Na-mi looks for the hacker and the police look for the murderer, both stories intersect and lead to one person – Jun-yeong. The fact that the protagonist is just a regular girl with an average job and a smart phone that she uses for a substantial chunk of the day makes the film’s extreme realism all the more disturbing.

The storyline is quite straightforward, but it falls a little flat since the psychopath doesn’t have a compelling reason for lying and stalking Na-mi’s each and every move. The majority of the surprise is diminished because we know what will happen next, because we witness him record each and every action. The plot lacked a distinct objective and became a little plain, despite the movie being 1 hour and 57 minutes long. Don’t get me wrong, though. As a villain, Yim Si-wan was incredible. I admired how he had a laid-back demeanour right up until the very end. He was calm most of the time, and of course, his attractiveness added to the appeal of the role he played. Si-Wan usually plays soft characters, so it’s great to see him take on roles that are more challenging for him to pull off, and he does it with ease.

Chun Woo-hee also did an excellent job. Of course, she was horrified and devastated to learn that a psychopath was in control of her life, but I like how fast she moved on to find the stalker. I also love how Na-mi wasn’t presented as a weak person; instead, she stood up for her father and herself. However, it would have been nice to see more interactions between the two main leads. The film also had a really good supporting cast, including Na-mi’s best friend and her father. I also actually really liked how the writer included a scene of Na-mi’s dad’s ‘strong gut feeling’ when he realised something felt off from the start, and confronted the stalker. Because of its focus on smartphones, the film managed to capture my interest. It is no secret that practically all of us are obsessed with our smart phones.