THE season for iced coffee never ends. There are various origin legends for iced coffee. One begins in Algeria in 1840 with the introduction of the Mazagran, widely known as the “first iced coffee.” French soldiers stationed in North Africa prepared a simple drink using coffee syrup, cold water, and ice. According to another story, the credit goes to 17th century Viennese who got inventive with sacks of coffee beans left behind by Turkish conquerors. Some argue that the Greeks deserve iced coffee glory for inventing the frappé in the 1950s.
Iced coffee is made by pouring freshly brewed strong or double-strength coffee over ice. Because ice is just used to chill the coffee on the spot, the flavour and acidity of the coffee are not affected. Once the temperature of the coffee has dropped substantially, more ice can be added. One way to avoid a watered-down brew is to use coffee ice cubes. When you need a caffeine fix but also want something sweet, iced coffee is ideal. Making iced coffee at home is an easy. All you need are a few basic components. You can use either instant coffee or ground coffee. Not to mention that preparing it yourself will save you money.
Here are five unique iced coffee recipes to try at home, if you want to experiment with flavours while also learning what coffee is best for you.
Caramel Macchiato Iced coffee
This delicious and creamy coffee treat, made popular by coffee shops worldwide, is simple to prepare at home for a quarter of the price. You may prepare your own drink with only 5 ingredients for a daily dose of caramel macchiato bliss.
Ingredients
1) Two espresso shots
2) 3 tablespoon vannila syrup
3) 1 tablespoon caramel sauce
4) 1 cup milk
5) Ice cubes
Method
1) Pour vanilla syrup, followed by milk, then ice into a glass
2) Add espresso shots into the glass
3) Drizzle caramel sauce on top.
4) Serve immediately!
Basic brewed iced coffee
Making iced coffee is a straightforward process. Its recipe calls for only five ingredients and yields a great thirst quencher on a hot day. To finish the drink, you will need a simple syrup.
Ingredients
1) 1/2 cup brewed coffee
2) 3/4 cold water
3) 1 tablespoon sugar
4) Ice cubes
5) Syrup
Method
1) In a glass/jar, stir coffee, sugar and boiling water.
2) Add cold water, ice cubes and stir well or shake.
3) Serve!
Greek Frappe
Almost everyone enjoys the traditional Greek coffee drink, which is frothy, cold, and high in caffeine. Frappe coffee is an iced coffee drink with froth that is produced using instant coffee, sugar, ice cubes, and water. People occasionally add milk to their drinks. Because it can be produced using instant coffee, Greek frappe coffee is quite simple to create at home.
Ingredients
1) 3 tablespoon instant coffee
2) 2 tablespoon sugar
3) 1 tablespoon cold water
4) 1 cup cold milk
5) Ice
6) 1 scoop on any ice-cream of your choice (optional)
Method
1) In a tall glass, combine instant coffee, sugar, and water.
2) A handheld milk frother is the finest method to prepare a Greek frappe.
3) Whip for at least 10-15 seconds, or until the froth reaches the glass’s rim.
4) Fill the cup halfway with ice.
5) Pour in the milk.
6) Add a dollop of ice cream to make it rich.
7) Stir before serving!
Thai Iced coffee
Look no further if you want to shake up your morning routine or simply want an excuse to drink a fabulously sweet, make-you-wired coffee. This softly spiced coffee, especially with the addition of cardamon, is a nice change from the flavours that are commonly added to coffee.
Ingredients
1) 1 cup strongly-brewed coffee
2) 2-4 tablespoons sugar
3) 1/2 teaspoon cardamon
4) Full cream milk
5) 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method
1) To the boiling coffee, add sugar and vanilla extract.
2) Pour coffee into two portions of an ice cube tray and freeze the tray.
3) Store the remaining coffee in the refrigerator.
4) After the coffee has chilled, put the ice cubes in a large glass and pour the coffee over them.
5) To get a layered look, float a spoon on top of the coffee and pour milk directly into the spoon until it reaches the appropriate level.
Salted caramel iced coffee
Some of us prefer our coffee black and simple. Others, on the other hand, enjoy their coffee with extras like whipped cream and caramel drizzles. If you prefer a fancy coffee every now and then, a wonderful salted caramel iced coffee would be ideal, and you can create them in the comfort of your own house.
Ingredients
1) 3/4 cup strong brewed coffee
2) 2 tablespoon caramel sauce
3) 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
4) 1/3 cup milk
5) 1/2 cup sugar
6) 1/2 cup water
7) Ice cubes
8) Saucepan
9) Cocktail shaker or airtight container
10) Milk frother
Instructions
1) To make a simple syrup, combine water and sugar in a pot over medium heat and whisk until the sugar dissolves.
2) Fill a French press halfway with simple syrup and milk and plunge until frothy.
3) In a cocktail shaker, combine the coffee, caramel sauce, and sea salt; shake for 30 seconds.
4) Fill a glass with ice, add coffee, and top with foam.
5) Serve right away.