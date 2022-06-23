THE season for iced coffee never ends. There are various origin legends for iced coffee. One begins in Algeria in 1840 with the introduction of the Mazagran, widely known as the “first iced coffee.” French soldiers stationed in North Africa prepared a simple drink using coffee syrup, cold water, and ice. According to another story, the credit goes to 17th century Viennese who got inventive with sacks of coffee beans left behind by Turkish conquerors. Some argue that the Greeks deserve iced coffee glory for inventing the frappé in the 1950s.

Iced coffee is made by pouring freshly brewed strong or double-strength coffee over ice. Because ice is just used to chill the coffee on the spot, the flavour and acidity of the coffee are not affected. Once the temperature of the coffee has dropped substantially, more ice can be added. One way to avoid a watered-down brew is to use coffee ice cubes. When you need a caffeine fix but also want something sweet, iced coffee is ideal. Making iced coffee at home is an easy. All you need are a few basic components. You can use either instant coffee or ground coffee. Not to mention that preparing it yourself will save you money.

Here are five unique iced coffee recipes to try at home, if you want to experiment with flavours while also learning what coffee is best for you.