iHeart Radio vows to support Taylor Swift

ALTHOUGH re-recorded versions of Taylor Swift’s old songs were released earlier in 2021, numerous radio stations are still playing the old versions. But, one of the largest radio companies in the United States, iHeart Radio has publicly vowed to only play the newly released version on their stations.

iHeartMedia’s Chief Programming Officer, Tom Poleman mentioned that the station will immediately replace the old versions as the re-recorded tracks come in. “Whenever Taylor re-records a new track, we immediately replace the old versions,” said Poleman in a statement.

He added, “Our stations will always deliver songs that artists are eager to share and fans want to hear.” “Listeners have made it known that they cannot wait to hear ‘Taylor’s Version’ of each track. We are thrilled to provide a platform to share those with them, as well as the stories behind the songs from Taylor herself.”

The 31-years-old is currently re-recording her first six albums to save her musical legacy and retrieve master recordings after it was sold off without her consent. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was released earlier this year and Swift’s second album, Red (Taylor’s Version) was released Nov 12.

The chart-topper recently smashed two Spotify records, most-streamed album in a day and most-streamed female in a single day, respectively, shortly after releasing her re-recorded second album. The new version had 90.8 million streams in a day, breaking her previous record of 78.7 million with Folklore. The massive success of Swift’s re-recordings is definitely taking the music industry by storm.