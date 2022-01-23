iKON forced to stop activities due to Covid

ON Sunday, it was revealed that three of the six members of iKON have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, and Donghyuk have tested positive, resulting in management company YG Entertainment being forced to pause the group’s ongoing promotional activities while they recover.

Although the entire group immediately went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, the other three members – Bobby, Junhoe, and Chanwoo – have since tested negative for the virus.

In a statement, YG said: “We will be unsparing in our support of not only Kim Jinhwan, Song Yunhyeong, and Kim Donghyuk’s speedy recovery, but also the health and safety of all our artistes.”