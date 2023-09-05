Iman Vellani on her relationship with Brie Larson

IMAN VELLANI made her Ms. Marvel TV debut in 2019 and will join the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest heroes in the upcoming film The Marvels.

The Marvels, which is scheduled for release on Nov 10 this year, will be the first film to bring together Captain Marvels from across the multiverse.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the 20-year-old Canadian-Pakistani actress voiced her appreciation for co-star Brie Larson, who was the MCU’s original Captain Marvel.

Larson will reprise her role as Captain Marvel (Carol Denvers), whom she first played in 2019. According to the official synopsis: “Carol is shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.”

When questioned about Larson, Vellani remarked that she admires Larson's on-screen persona greatly, adding that she thinks of her as one of the family.

She stated: “We’re close and then she’s honestly an older sister at this point ... I think she’s really taught me a lot about how to take care of myself and the importance of self-care mentally and physically, and I really value our friendship.”

She further disclosed that Larson had advised her to “get a Theragun.”

Vellani also discussed how, in terms of representation, the comics were “monumental” to her in her “high school” years. She said that she had no idea that a story like that could just exist in public.

“I think the fact that we got to have it on Disney+, and Marvel is one of the most successful franchises in the world. It means the world that little girls are going to grow up and have this be something that they could watch on a Friday afternoon.”