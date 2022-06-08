Imperative need for dashcam

THERE has been an undeniable rise in road accidents, road rage incidents and criminal vehicular behaviour over the past few years, which goes hand-in-hand with a visible surge in the number of vehicles on the road recently.

In light of these ‘developments’, there has been a strong rallying cry for Malaysian road users to start installing dashcams within their cars as an added preventive measure, on top of their existing auto insurance.

LYFE has gone through countless advertisements, listings, reviews and tech specifications of dashcams on the current market and picked a few for readers to consider.

These relatively cheap dashcams were considered based on their applications on the road, along with potential downsides.

Xiaomi 70mai Dash Cam Pro Plus A500

(Price range on Shopee: RM300-RM500)

Footage captured with this model is in 2592p x 1944p, making the number plates of other vehicles more than legible.

Video footage can be watched on, transferred to and shared to the phone through the 70mai app over Wi-Fi.

Coming with its own car charger, the 70mai Pro also has valuable the Parking Surveillance Mode. This allows the dashcam to record automatically when motion is detected even while the car is turned off.

This dashcam is considered the best selling on e-commerce platforms, and most widely used model.