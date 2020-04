MALACCA-BORN actor Frederick Lee has been busy cooking up a storm during the movement control order (MCO).

Sharing what he has been doing over the past few weeks, the 43-year-old said: “Well, I chill all the time.

“Basically [I] eat, sleep, eat, sleep, watch movies, search for good dramas. After [the first] five days I could not stand it. So I would drive out and buy food for one to two weeks. I buy ingredients I like and I cook for everyone.”

Lee describes himself as a decent cook whose mother was a good cook. “I never learned to cook from her, but what I am doing now is from memories of watching what she did. I follow some steps and then ‘agak-agak’ everything.”

Lee’s chilled-out approach to his current situation is similar to how he ended up getting into acting.

Best known for his roles in local TV series such as Age of Glory, Age of Glory II, The Iron Lady and The Descendant as well as films such as Petaling Street Warrior and Fly By Night, Lee has long come out of the shadow of his older brother Christopher, who was already an established actor by the time he decided to try his luck in the industry.

He was always fascinated by how his brother could embody a totally different character on screen, and become someone he could barely recognise.

Instead of trying his luck directly with production companies, Lee waited for a competition that would help him garner some recognition.

“There was this competition called Star Search from Singapore. The first year they held the competition in Malaysia I wanted to take part, but I was scared. So I pulled back. Two years later, they came back to Malaysia, I wanted to join but at the last minute I pulled back again. I had never acted in front of strangers before and in this competition I had to act in front of thousands of people. That scared me.”