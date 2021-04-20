In pursuit of perfection

“Tik Tok helped me to sharpen my acting skills and introduce me to new fans,” he said.

To date, he has acted in three television series and two movies. Tsi has a bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting and is also a Tik Tok sensation.

Tsi started his career playing extras in Chinese television series and steadily moved on to better roles. His biggest break came when he acted in the horror movie 23:59 , under the direction of Gilbert Chan.

Under the direction of Feisal Azizuddin, Bilik Tepi is a horror film about three students who find themselves being disturbed by a restless spirit while on a road trip.

“This is the first time that I am acting in a Malay production, so I am coming out from my comfort zone.”

“I am eager to see the audience’s reaction to the film,” said the 27-year-old actor.

ACTOR Joshua Tsi is looking forward his latest film, Bilik Tepi , which is due to be shown in cinemas soon.

Tell us about your family.

My father works in a legal firm while my mother is an accountant. I am the eldest in the family. I have one younger brother.

When was the first time you were exposed to acting?

When I was in kindergarten, I performed on stage once and the audience responded with thunderous applause. I developed a taste for acting then. But I did not act during my primary and lower secondary school days, as I wanted to focus on my studies. I did not want anything to distract me from that.

When did you take up acting again?

When I was in upper secondary school, I began to explore the entertainment scene. Through Facebook, I found out that one of my seniors had become a model and was also often cast as an extra in Chinese drama series. I approached him and asked if he could help me get parts as well, and he was kind enough to oblige.

What is your dream role?

Playing The Joker in Batman. I think he goes through such intense feelings. I think Joaquin Phoenix played the role rather brilliantly. Every actor will give their own unique touch to it, given the opportunity. As for me, I would find ways to portray the role differently from Phoenix.

What is your philosophy in life?

I am inspired by Taiwanese actor and singer Show Luo. He said determination is the key to success and he believes that you must not allow setbacks to break your spirit and you must go on with your ambition and reach your goals. The other philosophy I believe in is that you must remain humble at all times. Only when you are humble, will you learn new things.

How do you keep yourself fit?

I have been learning Muay Tai since my university days. I saw the Thailand film Ong Bak and fell in love with this form of martial arts. People have the impression that it is a deadly and violent form of martial arts. The reality is totally different. You need to think before you strike. There is a lot of artistry and philosophy behind this form of martial arts. Since the beginning of the movement control order, I have not been able to practise Muay Tai. So I did light exercises at home instead.