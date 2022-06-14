$!Incredible wire baskets

Cho Chee Min uses steel wire to craft a stunning heritage basket – which was once used to store eggs – into a work of art

CHO CHEE MIN beautifully twists and bends steel wires to create unique shaped baskets, and some of the pieces look like mini art sculptures that should have been on the shelves of an art gallery. Surprisingly, these handcrafted baskets were once used to keep eggs in the kitchen by the older generation in Chinese community, many decades ago. However, Cho’s innovative approach to the designs elevated the simple basket into a work of art. His wire creations are aesthetically beautiful and contemporary, and though meant to function as a mere basket, it is actually perfect as a decorative piece in any interior design or high-end setting. “I make fully-handcrafted decorative steel wire baskets, similar to those found in many Malaysian households [and used] for collecting and storing eggs and dry produce, and commonly used about 40 to 50 years, ago,” said Cho. “All my baskets are made by hand-twisting and bending wires of different thicknesses to create the structural frames, handles, and mesh bodies. The same techniques were originally used for Chinese handcrafted wire skimmers called ‘spiders’, which my family used to make,” he added. Some creations take just a few days to a month to make, depending on the basket’s size, mesh density and complexity. His latest creation is a pair of baskets named Feng Fu, which translates to “abundance” in English. “The Feng Fu I is the largest basket I have made so far, and the scaled down Feng Fu II is available from The Boutique at Datai Langkawi. “These creations are inspired by the idea of baskets as a traditional and universal symbol of harvest and plenty, as represented by the basket’s wide, rotund form and its multiple thousands of twists and loops,” said Cho. His baskets are usually inspired by vintage homeware, antique vessels, and – believe it or not– the shape of fruits and vegetables like pumpkin. He uses a specific technique to make his basket. “Every basket incorporates a radial ‘spider’ design at the base, a quintessentially East Asian feature taken from the kitchen skimmer of the same name,” said Cho.

Cho started off by making these simple heritage egg baskets, years ago.

From simple to stunning Initially, Cho started off by making these simple heritage egg baskets before venturing into his own design. “My late father passed on the skills of crafting traditional wire skimmers in the 1960s and 1970s while he was growing up in Mantin, Negeri Sembilan,” said Cho, who lost his father years ago. “He had a side business crafting the utensils to supply kitchenware shops at the time, and my family, including my mother, me and my siblings, helped him with the manual production process,” said Cho. Cho’s father got into crafting wire baskets using the same method as skimmer crafting in his later years. Although Cho didn’t pick up the skills directly from his father, he learned from his mother, who had in turn learned from his father. “I never directly learned the craft of making baskets from my father, as he only passed on the skill of skimmer making to me. Basketry was something he developed in his later years, in fact, after I had left home,” he said. “I began to try my hand at replicating some baskets my late father had left for me and my siblings, and I started to develop an appreciation for the craft which I inherited from my parents.” Though, he had not made baskets in years, he had a chance to get back into wire crafting four years ago as he wanted to accompany and spend more time with his ageing mother and to “keep her hands active”. “In 2019, I started gifting my baskets to family and friends for special occasions and holidays, and people’s excitement and enthusiasm at receiving them prompted me to share what I had created on Instagram with my daughters’ help,” said Cho.

An elegant egg basket His basket making skills evolved in terms of design and shape over the years. Though he still makes baskets similar to what his parents used to make, most of his current pieces are different and showcase unique designs. “I began making my steel baskets in late 2019, and the first one was a blend of my own design and the traditional egg baskets my father once made. I still make the traditional design till today,” said Cho. “Over time, I ventured into designs with finer details and more ornamental elements. I remade some old baskets left behind by my late father. I have made one-of-a-kind baskets, which are much higher priced than my repeated (usual) designs.” Cho’s father created the baskets with plastic-encased wires for utilitarian purposes; hence, the mesh was looser, the form was simpler and less sturdy. “In comparison to his process, I focus more on showcasing craftsmanship and making each basket an art piece in its own right,” said Cho. The craft, however, comes with many challenges.

“Every step is manually executed, and much agility and strength in the fingers and hands is required. I have had hundreds of failed attempts, practised for countless hours, and even endured periods of physical pain in my hands while developing my skill over the past couple of years. “Attention to detail throughout the entire crafting process of a basket is a must, to ensure every gap is consistently-spaced, the final form is balanced and symmetrical, and also material consistency,” explained Cho. “It seems almost impossible to have access to wires of the same pliability, even when purchasing from a regular supplier. So my fingers have to constantly adapt, and in some cases, a piece cannot be completed because it’s virtually impossible due to the density or closeness of the twists and loops, and the hardness of the steel.” From common to contemporary Despite its beauty and functionality, one wonders if these heritage baskets are still relevant in this day and age, or fit into the contemporary world? Though Cho feels the wire baskets have a nostalgic and rustic charm and a sturdy yet airy quality, structural elements are visible, and for him, this gives a somewhat contemporary and timeless feel. In fact, he has seen baskets used as art objects despite its humble history as a utilitarian carrier. “I think it’s wonderful that wire baskets have evolved into decorative pieces. It’s like how people put vases and jars on display, just because of their beautiful form and designs.