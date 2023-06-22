Indulge in luxurious Indian private dining

Namaste India allows you to experience the pleasures of North India. – ALL PIX BY NAMASTE INDIA

NAMASTE INDIA in TTDI has recently launched a luxurious private dining and event space on its first floor, offering an exquisite experience for individuals seeking a unique and intimate setting. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, this establishment boasts luxury dining rooms that cater to various occasions, including private dinners, corporate meetings, lounging, and private events. With TV screens installed in each room, Namaste India ensures that guests have all the necessary amenities to make their experience enjoyable and convenient. The private and corporate rooms can comfortably accommodate 8 to 12 people, providing an ideal environment for intimate gatherings or important business discussions.

Additionally, for larger events and parties, Namaste India’s event space can accommodate up to 40 guests. Whether you wish to catch up with your family and friends or conduct corporate meetings, this establishment offers a perfect setting to enjoy a unique private dining experience with its modern interiors and attention to detail. Namaste India is not just another fine dining restaurant; it is a culinary endeavor born out of a deep appreciation and love for Northern Indian cuisine and the awe-inspiring country of India itself. The founders of Namaste India sought to bring a piece of India back home to Malaysia, infusing their service with the essence of meaningful relationships and authenticity.

The menu at Namaste India is a testament to the chefs’ remarkable skills in preparing Northern Indian dishes. With chefs hailing from India, the restaurant ensures that every dish resonates with the true essence of Northern Indian cuisine. Namaste India’s secret ingredients lie in their ability to redefine authentic Indian delicacies. Each bite takes patrons on a culinary journey, leaving them craving for more. As you enter Namaste India, you are invited to experience the pleasures of India. From the warm greetings at the entrance to the inviting ambiance within, the restaurant offers a sensory experience that immerses you in the rich culture and flavours of Northern India.