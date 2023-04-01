Indulge in the taste of French ice cream

DID you know a premium Parisian dessert brand arrived in the Malaysian market last year? If you don’t, then let us introduce you to Carte d’Or.

Inspired by French gastronomy since 1978, Carte d’Or expertly crafts smooth, creamy, and indulgent ice cream that are made with the finest ingredients from various parts of the world.

In 2021, Walls Malaysia brought the taste of French Cafe Indulgence to Malaysians with a range of premium flaovurs namely Dark Chocolate Truffles, French Vanilla Creme Glace, Caramel Glace with Almond Tarte Crumbles and Glace a la Strawberry.

Now, the premium brand has two new variants of flavours to enjoy – Cafe Latte Brownie made with Italian chocolate pieces and brownies, and Butter Almond Fudge made with Australian grown almonds, brownies, and chocolate fudge sauce.

On Dec 5, 2022, Carte d’Or unveiled its two new flavours at After One Cafe at Jalan Yap Kwan Seng. At the event, brand manager of Carte d’Or Michelle Tan said when they launched the brand in the mid of 2021, the creamy and indulgent ice cream was a hit.

“This year, we are elevating the french dessert experience further for our consumers and we are proud to announce the two new variants,” said Tan.

The highlight of the event was when the media was given a grazing platter workshop by Grazing Table specialist Delaram Kheyri and Fatemeh Ebrat of La Petite Bouchee.

The two gave the media members a food pairing session and how to pair the new ice cream flavours with different types of berries like strawberries, blueberries, rasperries, cheeses, crackers and shared tips on arranging a beautiful platter with fresh ingredients.

For the event, After One Cafe was turned into a pop of orange with the colour of Carte d’Or brand with the backdrop, along with the brand name, to create a sort of immersive feel.

A large-size Au Chocolate Noir ice cream tub displayed at the reception, where you could pick a scoop or two from a choice of six flavours and various toppings.

The space was turned into a scene from France. You will get a French cafe atmosphere with a pair of tables and chairs, a bicycle parked in front of French windows with window flower boxes and other spaces for visitors to take Instagrammable pictures.

Media members, social media influencers, and bloggers had a chance to taste all the flavour with their favourite toppings.

As for the taste, we could not decide which one tastes better, so try it out and find out yourself!