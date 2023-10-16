Innovating feline care

Conversation with Royal Canin on cat nutrition and preventive health

IN the world of pet care, ensuring the well-being of our feline companions is a top priority. In this exclusive interview with Royal Canin market head Ms Teh Meng Li, we dive deep into the realm of cat nutrition and preventive care. Royal Canin, a renowned name in the pet food industry, is passionate about improving the lives of cats through scientific innovation and a commitment to a better world for pets. Q: Can you speak on the importance of nutritional innovation in the pet food industry and how it can positively impact the well-being of ageing cats in Malaysia? Ms Teh Meng Li: I believe that nutritional innovation within the pet food industry can improve the overall well-being of ageing cats in Malaysia significantly. As Royal Canin is passionate about cats and dogs and our ambition lies in being the reference in health through nutrition for them, our company has never stopped innovating to provide pets with optimal, science-based, precise nutritional solutions since our company’s establishment. We continuously push boundaries and seek to innovate our nutrition and services to enhance the positive impact on cats’ and dogs’ health. We constantly work closely with scientists, nutritionists, and pet professionals, such as veterinarians, breeders and others, to invest in extensive research to continuously develop nutritionally balanced and age-specific pet food formulations. As such, we understand that innovative formulations are actively addressing specific ageing-related needs, such as joint health, digestion and others, which help improve their health and well-being, as well as their quality of life. Incorporating advanced nutritional research into pet food can contribute to increased vitality, mobility, and overall longevity, which is a positive future we want to see for all ageing cats within the region. Q: Could you share some insights into the process of creating premium cat food formulas tailored to support the unique needs of older cats? Ms Teh Meng Li: At Royal Canin, every cat is of equal importance to us, no matter the breed, size, or age. This is why we are always investing in extensive global research prior to the formulation of any of our cat food products. Our extensive research is conducted to understand the specific nutritional requirements of ageing felines, including factors like reduced metabolism, joint health, and digestive sensitivities. Formulations are then developed with higher protein content, joint-supporting nutrients, and easy-to-digest ingredients. A good example of this is our “Feline Care Nutrition” product line, which was formulated to cater to cats with internal sensitivities, an issue that many ageing cats undergo. Tailored formulas such as the “Feline Care Nutrition” range aim to support common sensitivities in cats and promote overall well-being, ensuring that adult cats receive the right nutrients to maintain their health and vitality in the long run.

Q: Can you explain how the “Take Your Pet to the Vet” initiative programme aims to promote early detection, disease prevention, and proactive measures for the optimal health of cats throughout their life stages? Ms Teh Meng Li: A survey conducted by Royal Canin Malaysia in December 2021 showed that over 40% of pet owners in Malaysia do not bring their pets to the vet as per recommendation and only bring their pets to the vet when their pets are unwell and 15% of them do not take their pets to the vet at all. Just from this research study, we can understand that the fastest way to tackle these aspects is by stimulating an increased sense of responsibility towards cat owners across the country, as it is their duty to uphold early detection, disease prevention, and proactive measures within their feline households. From collaborating with veterinary professionals to educate cat owners about the importance of regular pet care, to providing reward-based educational experiences within our event booths, to even hosting free vet consultation rooms amidst events, raising public awareness regarding the importance of our cats’ health remains one of the most invigorating missions behind the “Take Your Pet to the Vet” initiative. Q: What are some of the most common challenges faced when developing premium cat food for the ageing feline population, and how does Royal Canin overcome these hurdles? Ms Teh Meng Li: Developing premium cat food for ageing felines presents challenges such as addressing unique nutritional requirements and ensuring palatability. Royal Canin overcomes these obstacles through thorough research, collaborating with expert veterinary professionals, and formulating precise recipes that cater to the specific needs of ageing cats. Our company has been studying cats and dogs in incredible detail. We know that small differences in nutrition can make big differences in our pet’s health. Our research and observations are based on the needs of each cat and dog. Our research and development team develops detailed nutritional solutions that are appropriate to their size, age, lifestyle, breed, physiological needs and sensitivities. Furthermore, our research and development efforts include the production of ideal kibble shapes, sizes and textures that fit the demanding cats’ and dogs’ breed anatomy. Our focus on science-based nutrition helps us significantly in creating effective solutions to support the health and vibrancy of older feline companions.

Q: Could you share some success stories or testimonials from cat owners who have noticed significant improvements in their pets’ health after transitioning to Royal Canin’s Feline Care Nutrition product range? Ms Teh Meng Li: Of course. We have received a multitude of positive experiences from our cat owners who transitioned to our Feline Care Nutrition product range. Some success stories include Sophie’s on Feline Care Nutrition’s “Hair & Skin Care.” She mentioned that she had tried many fish oil supplements for her three cats, all of which were refused by them. She then bought the Hair & Skin cat food option from the Feline Care Nutrition range, as it contains Omega 3 and Omega 6 (both extremely beneficial to a cat’s overall coat). All of her cats began to grow soft and beautiful coats within just three weeks. Roseanne, on Feline Care Nutrition “Digestive Care”: Prior to trying Royal Canin, her cat was suffering from extremely loose stools. After changing his diet and heading to the vet frequently, there were still no changes. Then came Royal Canin’s Digestive Care cat food; her cat’s stools became normal again within the space of only one to two days. Mel, on Feline Care Nutrition “Hairball Care”: With medium to long fur, Mel’s loving cat Loki was suffering from hairball issues before beginning with the Hairball Care biscuits from the Feline Care Nutrition line. It has been three years now, and his hairball issues have gone away, along with his appetite for any other food besides Royal Canin. Q: With so many pet food options available, what sets Royal Canin apart from other brands in terms of its focus on feline nutrition and preventive care? Ms Teh Meng Li: Not only do we invest in extensive research to continuously develop nutritionally balanced and breed-specific cat food formulations, but we also recognise the importance of tailored solutions. It is not a one-size-fits-all mindset here at Royal Canin Malaysia. We offer a wide range of health nutrition pet food options to address different feline nutritional requirements and needs. Besides that, we understand the wonders and pains that come with owning a pet, or in this case, a wonderful feline. With that, we also understand the responsibility that lies within pet ownership and believe it is our duty to empower cat owners with knowledge about cat nutrition and preventive care. Our mission is based on transforming each cat and dog’s health and well-being by pushing the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals — thus, our precision and care that we place within all of the above aspects; our notability towards the needs of our audience, and the attention we place towards preventive care for each and every cat and dog in the country. That is what sets Royal Canin apart from any other competitor in the Malaysian market right now.