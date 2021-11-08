$!Intentional Synchronicity

I’VE ALWAYS loved exploring and seeing different places, even if it’s just around the block. If you also enjoy doing that, you should try out the Randonautica app, which is available on both Google Play and the App Store.

When I first heard about Randonautica, it was in June 2020, when the hype had just begun. The app was founded by Joshua Lengfelder, and was launched earlier that year.

Randonauting works by generating a random coordinate in your local area, and aims to encourage you to explore your area by setting an ‘intention’ of what you’d like to come across. It gained traction after teenagers began sharing their adventures on TikTok.

Although there are a lot of fake videos on the internet, I was still intrigued by the idea of it.

Randonautica is essentially an adventure game which claims to use “quantum entropy” to randomise the coordinates. The process is said to use “theoretical mind matter interaction” paired with quantum entropy to test the strange entanglement of consciousness with observable reality.

Mind-matter interaction is a phenomenon in which the ability of thoughts is able to influence the distribution of values created by a quantum random number generator.

The quantum random number generator is then used to generate a random number – in real-time, in a lab – by “measuring the quantum fluctuations of the vacuum”.

This means that Randonauts often find their journeys result in serendipitous experiences that seemingly align with their thoughts.

By choosing an anomaly in the quantum generator, the algorithm runs and finds the most statistically improbable distribution of points within the radius selected.

There are two types of points – Anomalies and Blind Spots. Anomalies can either be Attractors or Voids. Attractors are improbably dense clusters of random points in your radius, while Voids are clusters with improbable low density.

Choosing Power Anomaly will produce a destination with the highest power (whether Attractor or Void).

Blind Spots are simply random points that are called so because they are places you wouldn’t even think of heading to. You can either set an intention for your trip in mind, or just go with the flow to see the randomness of the journey.

Owl Tokens are used to purchase trip points for each coordinate. You get 150 free Owl Tokens daily, which resets when “the sun rises over the Pyramid of Giza”.

However, not all points cost the same, as points that require deeper computation and higher entropy sources will cost more.

An owl was chosen as their logo because owls are symbolic of transformative experiences.

Additionally, Randonauts are also like owls, in that they observe and are conscious of things in their local area they haven’t seen before.

In their beta tester, Randonautica revealed a new social feature that allows Randonauts to discover and share Trip Reports, allowing you to comment, like, or share posts.

Players either love or hate the app, with most either giving it one star, or five stars. That’s because some are freaked out by the places the app has sent them, while those who love the app find really interesting synchronicities.

Personally, I was afraid when I first played it, but grew to enjoy it.

I first started Randonauting when it became popular in 2020. It was during the lockdown, and because borders were closed, we couldn’t travel.

Since the maximum radius for free play is 10km, we were still following the 10km rule during lockdown, and we wouldn’t be in close contact with anyone.

The first time I Randonauted with my housemate, our intention was “star”. We started our drive and eventually reached a small restaurant we’d never been to, with strings of star-shaped fairy lights! Although it might very well be confirmation bias, it was still a fun app to explore around your local town, and see things that you’ve never noticed before.

The second time we tried it, it brought us to a cemetery, which freaked us out, and after that, I didn’t want to use it anymore. Although a cemetery isn’t exactly an evil place, it spooked us as we were Randonauting at night time.

A few days later, I saw a news article that said a group of teens who were filming a TikTok video found a dead body in a suitcase when using the app.

That incident skyrocketed the app’s popularity, and many even tried to post fake creepy experiences on TikTok.

Even so, many Randonauts weren’t discouraged by the story, as many still had positive experiences.

The tips they give you in the app include: Randonauting with a positive mindset, bringing a trash bag to clean up any rubbish you may come across, to have a friend with you, to Randonaut during the daytime and with a charged phone, and to never trespass.

After a couple weeks, boredom set in and my housemate and I decided to try Randonauting again.

We kept the tips in mind and it has mostly been an enjoyable experience ever since.

In the app’s Q&A, they explain that the game is to help you “break out of your reality tunnel”. A reality tunnel is the set path that your life is on. For example, you might always take the same route to work and that’s why you would only drive through the same route to work all the time.

With the help of some quantum magic, a random coordinate helps you break free from the monotony, and see how big and interesting the world really is, even if it’s within your neighbourhood.

Sometimes, it doesn’t bring me to a location with anything specific, but I might catch something interesting along the way, as the journey is often just as meaningful as the destination.

Whether the app actually works with the intentions, it is still an interesting game to play and explore your local area.