Intergalactic misfits, new voices

OUT this month, the trailer for Rick and Morty’s seventh season dropped on Sept 26, featuring two new voice actors playing the titular grandfather-grandson duo.

Adult Swim, the network behind Rick and Morty, has chosen to withhold the names of the new voice talents, at least until the show’s season premiere. These new actors are replacing Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, who was dismissed from the show after misconduct allegations involving domestic abuse.

Roiland previously voiced both Rick and Morty throughout the show’s previous six seasons. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, an Adult Swim insider claims that the network wants the show to “speak for itself”, and that the names of the voice actors are being temporarily kept secret to “preserve the viewing experience for fans”.

The official season seven description makes a self-aware jab at the recasting, claiming that “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever”.

Rick and Morty, a science fiction animated sitcom made with adults as its target audience, was an instant global hit when it first came out in 2013, and it has since become part of the cultural zeitgeist.

Across all cable platforms, Adult Swim has pointed out that Rick and Morty was the top comedy media during seasons three to six. The series reached over 19 million viewers on linear broadcast in 2022, remains a top series on streaming service Max, and has won two Emmy Awards for outstanding animated programme.

Rick and Morty will return on Oct 15.