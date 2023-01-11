$!International Ipoh Fashion Week returns

The IIFW 2023, will celebrate its fifth season this year. – PICS BY AMIRUL SYAFIQ / THE SUN

THE much-anticipated International Ipoh Fashion Week (IIFW) is back for its fifth season, concluding the current year’s edition. The dazzling fashion extravaganza and one of Ipoh’s most eagerly awaited event is set to take place from Dec 1 to 3 go beyond mere appearance and provide a memorable experience. Founded by Louis Sebastian, this fashion extravaganza receives official endorsement and backing from the Perak state government, Tourism Perak and Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh. IIFW serves as a stage for celebrating Malaysia’s diverse cultural heritage. By incorporating Malay, Chinese, Indian and indigenous elements, it seamlessly merges with global fashion excellence, reinforcing Perak’s position as an emerging fashion hub where style transcends borders. The latest fashion from up-and-coming designers will also be displayed at the inclusive event, alongside well-known fashion labels and industry leaders from Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Singapore, India and the Philippines.

Founder Louis Sebastian hopes to transcent fashion in Ipoh.

During the second press conference held at the Avante Hotel in Bandar Utama, Sebastian expressed, “IIFW season five holds great promise as we aim to surpass our previous accomplishments. We are enthusiastic about reuniting fashion, tourism, charity and community once more, establishing a platform where creativity converges with compassion.” “Being a founder is never an easy task. We started this journey in 2017 and have worked tirelessly to establish ourselves on a global scale. Today, we have followers from 87 countries on our website, which reflects the growing interest in our work,” he said. In addition, the fifth season also places a significant emphasis on the importance of community and offering assistance to those who are struggling. Sebastian added, “Our focus extends beyond fashion, as we also aim to promote tourism and give back to society. It’s a threefold mission we’re committed to. We look forward to support from everyone because our ultimate goal is to contribute to hospitals. We need your help, contributions and assistance to make this vision a reality.” Popular veteran singer DJ Dave, who is also part of IIFW season five, emphasised, “Your contributions will be put to a meaningful cause and this is the right moment. With your support, someone out there will have a reason to smile.”