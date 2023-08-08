Intimate glimpse of Michelle’s marriage

RECENTLY, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has been basking in the joy and love that followed her fairytale wedding to Jean Todt, the former Ferrari CEO. She delighted her fans by sharing glimpses of the special day on Instagram, giving them a behind-the-scenes look into the private ceremony that took place in Geneva.

In her heartwarming caption, Yeoh expressed gratitude to their families, who have been supporting their love for an impressive 19 years. The newlyweds radiated happiness in the photos, where they lovingly held hands and admired their wedding rings in the beautifully adorned Genevan building that witnessed their union.

The bride looked stunning in a chic bridal ensemble, featuring a white silk shirt tucked into a high-waisted white tulle skirt adorned with frills, while her hair cascaded gracefully in waves. Todt complemented her elegance in a dapper dark blue suit and patterned tie.

Yeoh also shared a glimpse of their wedding night set-up, capturing the couple sitting on a bed adorned with swan-shaped towels and a heart-shaped arrangement of petals, creating a romantic ambience.

In a playful nod to their 19-year-long relationship, Yeoh shared a photoshopped image of her and Todt on a motorcycle, superimposed on a framed photo from the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, in which she starred. The picture was fittingly titled Love Never Dies, capturing their enduring love and commitment.

The touching love story between Yeoh and Todt began in Shanghai on June 4, 2004, when they first met. A mere two months later, on July 26, he proposed, and she happily said yes. Fast forward to July 27, 2023, after 6,992 days, when they celebrated their special moment with close family and friends in Geneva.

The intimate wedding ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, and their fans celebrated with them with love and well wishes for their future together.

With 19 years of love behind them, Yeoh and Todt are happy to embark on a whole new journey together, cherishing each other and looking forward to many more years of love and happiness.