Into the multiverse

The fantasy-romance drama Seribu Nina starring Shafiq Kyle, Adriana Adnan and Marsha Milan, premiered on Viu last week, with two episodes released every Thursday.

The latest original series on the Viu App comprises 10 hour-long episodes, and tells the story of a couple with polar opposite personalities.

Viu launched the series at Dadi Cinema, Pavillion Kuala Lumpur on May 17, and held an exclusive preview of the first episode for members of the media.

In the first episode, the main character Amar (Shafiq Kyle) is a young history lecturer, who is a strict perfectionist. On the other hand, his girlfriend Nina (Adriana Adam) is a cafe barista who is a free spirit.

Amar originally planned to propose to Nina (on their anniversary date but ditched the idea after Nina turned up late, as it ruined his perfect proposal.

However, everything changes once Nina is captured and taken back to another dimension – where she actually originated from.

Amar decides to embarks on a journey across the different dimensions in order to search for and rescue Nina. Along the way, he encounters various different versions of Nina, which explains the series’ title Seribu Nina.

The first episode is full of adventure, comedy, and fun, but the story mainly focuses on the relationship between Amar and Nina.

At the same time, we are also introduced to Didi (played by Marsha Milan) a rookie bounty hunter who is prone to making mistakes.