Into the sunset

Harrison Ford bids adieu in Indiana Jones’ final film

Indiana Jones wrestles with existentialism in his old age. – ALL PIX BY DISNEY

AFTER the alien nonsense in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, no one would be faulted if they thought any sequel would probably be even more “out there” and silly. However, that’s not the case with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which shifts hands from Steven Spielberg and George Lucas to James Mangold. The last film to feature Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, The Dial of Destiny sees the legendary archaeologist on his final adventure in 1969. Pulled into the criminal plotting of Helena Shaw (Phoebe Walter-Bridge), Indiana’s goddaughter, the duo – joined by new and old characters – race against time to stop Nazi remnants led by Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen). Voller, intending to change the past, seeks out the Antikythera, an ancient mechanism that – in the Indiana Jones universe – was said to be able to predict future events, and possibly change the outcomes of past events.

The dusty hat and the whip Though the film feels “unnecessary”, credit has to be given where it’s due: Mangold’s reverence and respect for Indiana and the character’s one last adventure are just as good as – if not better than – Spielberg’s if he had directed this film. And the reason is quite simple: Mangold is willing to take Indiana to dark places. As great as Spielberg has been in creating and handling Ford’s character since 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, he’s never done this with Indiana, whom Spielberg has always propped up as this iron-willed, will-not-back-down, faultless hero. In The Dial of Destiny, Indiana is a broken husk of the man he once was. The hero a lot of us grew up watching, the man that stood toe-to-toe, whip-to-guns, against Nazis, is now in his “sunset years”. The film opens with a flashback of a younger Indiana – where Ford is digitally de-aged – stopping the Nazis right before they lost the Second World War in an action set piece on a train. The film then moves almost 30 years later to Indiana, who is a lonely old man in an apartment with young neighbours partying in the middle of the night. So, how does Mangold create a film around an action hero who is now past his prime? He acknowledges it throughout the film.