Into the unknown

Here are seven travel destinations for a spiritual experience

JOURNEYING to a new destination has long been a form of spiritual practice. As a person goes beyond their comfort zone to seek greater knowledge of different cultures, they discover a profound sense of peace, joy, and appreciation of the world around them. Just like spiritual pilgrimages, humans have long had a tradition of travelling to a place of sacred or religious significance. Similarly, some people are drawn to spirituality in places to reconnect with the world, renew their sense of wonder, and gain a deeper understanding of themselves. That said, many places are still sacred to certain communities, with thousands of years of history and significance attached to them, so here are the top wondrous spiritual places in the world which are known to have higher energy and vibration, and where miracles have happened. Even if you’re an atheist, these places have played an important part in civilization and often look, if not feel majestic. 1. Greece mythology and Christian heritage Steeped in mythology and Orthodox Christian heritage, Greece is a leading destination for religious travel, with temples, sacred sites, and religious festivals. As you walk across the Acropolis of Athens, imagine the most brilliant minds known to man walking those streets, watching the movement of the sky, pondering upon nature and man. Visit the Holy Monastery of Panagia Fidousa in Kefalonia to see snakes that are thought to bring luck appear in the village of Markopoulo every August 15, travel to Meteora with monasteries built on breathtaking bouldering mountain peaks, and walk the steps of Paul the Apostle through some of Greece’s most beautiful countryside. 2. Hinduism & Buddhism asceticism Since the Indus-Sarasvati civilisation, yoga and meditation have become a core practice of the Hindu faith, while meditation is equally valued because of its close ties to Buddhism. Arsha Vidya Gurukulam is an institute tucked away in a forest in India‘s Tamil Nadu. This ashram is dedicated to studying traditional Advaita Vedanta, Sanskrit, Yoga and other classical Indian disciplines. Besides that, you can visit Bodh Gaya, the place where Gautama Buddha attained Enlightenment under a Neem tree, where he was seated for 49 days. Varanasi, known as the City of Gods and said to be founded by Lord Shiva himself, is another place people go to for a spiritual awakening, where Aartis are held on Tuesdays and on religious festival days at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

3. Maori’s ties with nature New Zealand’s high mountains, coloured lakes and huge Kauri forests (the most ancient forest in the world since the Jurassic period) are all closely linked with the indigenous Maori culture. Most notably, Cape Reinga, or Te Rerenga Wairua, which means leaping place of the spirits, is situated on the northern tip of New Zealand’s North Island. The place is sacred to the Maoris as they believe that the souls of the recently deceased use the cape as a place to depart earth and enter the afterlife. According to Maori tradition, the mountains were once gods and warriors of great strength. The great mountain Tongariro was one of seven mountains surrounding Lake Taupo, making Tongariro National Park an area of deep cultural and spiritual significance. 4. Peruvian mysticism Located high in Peru’s Andes Mountains, Machu Picchu is a feat of engineering performed by the Inca Empire in the 15th century. The site is home to many temples, shrines, and caves, and is most renowned for its advanced civil engineering and the way the buildings portray astronomical formations. Climbing to Machu Picchu has been a journey of deep spirituality for people ever since the site was re-discovered a few hundred years ago, and many sites in the area are used for healing and connecting to ancient energies. For those with an interest in the spiritual, Peru’s Amazon Rainforest offers a chance to experience an ancient form of body and mind medicine inspired by the jungle itself. In Iquitos, spend a week with a shaman to learn all about what the rainforest has to offer for health and well-being. Immerse yourself in the living history of Shamanism with sacred coca leaves reading or cleanse your soul with the potent ayahuasca.

5. Gwragedd Annwn of Wales With a rich, Celtic history, Wales is the home of myths, legends and sacred destinations. Enter a world of sacred lakes, healing herbs, spectral hounds, and the mighty red dragon, which is why the magical traditions of Wales always include fairies, folklore, and charms. In Welsh folklore, the Gwragedd Annwn are beautiful female fairies who live beneath lakes and rivers, so do not be surprised if you experienced a sense of otherworldliness when you visit Freni-fawr in the Preseli Hills of Pembrokeshire, which is one of the most fairy-haunted sites in Britain, along with the magical lake in Llyn Barfog, in the hills above Aberdyfi, Gwynedd. Legends say that the Gwragedd Annwn who lived in Llyn Barfog, or Crumlyn Lake, were ordinary humans cursed by St Patrick for taunting him during a visit. And up north in Llyn y Fan Fach, a remote Carmarthenshire lake on the edge of the Brecon Beacons, is also reputed to home a whole tribe of fairies and their cattle. If not the fairies, the spectacular ethereal view is reason enough to visit Wales.

6. Chinese deities According to Chinese mythology, the Five Great Mountains originated from the body of Pangu, the first being and the creator of the world. Because of its eastern location, Mount Tai is associated with the rising sun which signifies birth and renewal. Due to this interpretation, it is often regarded as the most sacred of the Five Great Mountains. Of the primordial being, Pangu, Mount Tai is believed to have been formed out of his head, and Mount Heng in Hunan is believed to be a remainder of Pangu’s right arm, Mount Heng in Shanxi his left arm, Mount Song his belly, and Mount Hua his feet. That is why the mountain is deemed to be the most sacred mountain in the whole of China, so holy that the 72 emperors of China were expected to climb it to ask for blessings from the gods. For millennia, writers have also climbed the mountain to get inspiration, write poems, and paint the picturesque place. Every position, angle, or vantage point up there provided glimpses of scenes of classical Chinese legends that inspires both artists and travellers alike. That’s why climbing to the peak of Mount Tai is considered one of the great pilgrimages of the world. In fact, the Chinese word for pilgrimage means “paying respect to a holy mountain.”