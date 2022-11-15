Introducing Mr and Mrs Taylor Lautner

AFTER several days’ of rumours, Twilight star Taylor Lautner confirmed that he has tied the knot with fiancee Taylor Dome.

The couple reportedly exchanged vows on Nov 11 at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, the first anniversary of their engagement. They met while Lautner, 30, was on a hiatus from acting several years ago.

He admitted that Dome, 25, knew who he was long before their introduction. Lautner told The Kelly Clarkson Show this year that Dome was a fan of the Twilight films, which launched him to stardom in 2008.

In January, he told People magazine: “I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends.

“My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called me and said, ‘Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.’ And the rest is history.”

In a hilarious video posted on her Instagram in June 2022, Dome admitted that she was once Team Edward over Team Jacob during Twilight’s heyday.

Participating in the “Show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with” trend, she started the video with images of Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, before cutting to photos of Lautner, who played Edward’s rival, Jacob Black.

“I think it’s time to come clean,” Dome captioned the post, with Lautner commenting: “Bout time I won something.”

While fans have flooded their social media accounts to congratulate them on their nuptials, there was some amusement once it was realised that Dome would be taking Lautner’s name as his wife, which would mean that she would also be known as “Taylor Lautner”.

It’s an unusual situation, for sure, but it’s also pretty sweet. We wish the happy couple all the best for their future.