It’s good to be bad!

If these thieves had hearts of gold, they probably stole them

ANIMATED crime comedy film The Bad Guys is based on the popular children’s book series of the same name by author Aaron Blabey. The film is produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. This film is set in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist. Dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) and his cohorts – seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson) and harp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) aka “Webs” – are the world’s most wanted villains, and their heists are always a success. But when the gang is finally caught after one of their capers goes terribly wrong, they are faced with the prospect of going to jail.

Mr. Wolf then makes a deal with the police to keep his crew out of prison. The Bad Guys are given an opportunity to prove that they have changed and are now good guys. Under the guidance of their mentor – adorable guinea pig Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayaode) – the squad sets out to fool the world one final time. While doing so, they are all caught up in a trap and the team now have to save the city from the real bad guy. Whether they stick to their villainous ways, or actually turn into The Good Guys forms the crux of the story. The Bad Guys is an absolute thrill from beginning to end. All the characters are very expressive and stand out well.