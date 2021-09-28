$!Its bomBAOstic!

Three law students venture into the food and beverage business by modernising traditional bao that are rich in flavours

MODERNISATION is becoming increasingly prevalent in today’s society and varies from fashion to technologies and even the food and beverage (F&B) sector. In a larger context, it is no longer uncommon to see an individual or a company modernising their products to blend in with society. It was the same with law students Dominic Chou, Lucas Isaac Seneviratne and Marc Wong, who jumped into the F&B industry to sell Gua bao (buns), aptly calling their outfit TheBaoGuys. They initially sold halal bao made in their condominium kitchen, before deciding to take it to the next level by opening a store in SS2, Petaling Jaya. The idea of starting TheBaoGuys stemmed from their time abroad, and after having tasted bao in different parts of the world. “From all our experiences abroad, we noticed similarities in Gua bao and how it was appreciated as a traditional delicacy, and we realised that the only places that were selling bao here were non-halal. Hence, we wanted to bring the experience here for our Malaysian friends,” says Lucas.

What was the inspiration behind the flavour profiles? “We try to import different flavours from different cuisines like Chinese, Indian and even Thai flavours, since we aim to cater to all Malaysians. Basically, we took a traditional bao, modernised it and infused it with a variety of flavours. We aim to be as diverse as possible in letting the public know that there’s more than just sandwiches and burgers.” What do you like the most about your menu? “We love our entire menu, from the quirky names to the innovative infusions of flavours. Our personal favourite would be the Cluck Norris and Beef Be With You.” “Most of our flavour profiles are uncommon but we know that all of them work cohesively and fit well in our menu. “Another example would be our new flavour, Sawadee Cluck, that features a burst of flavours as it is tangy, spicy, sour and sweet.” Why the quirky menu names? “We were known as the funny guys in law school, so we thought if we were to jump into the F&B industry, we didn’t want our menu names to sound boring and too serious. We decided to come up with cool and familiar puns in our menu, so customers would enjoy looking at it and have a laugh.”



