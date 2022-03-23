ITZY electrifies in new music video

ITZY has dropped the full music for the group’s first Japanese original single, Voltage.

An upbeat, electrifying track combining powerful rap with an impactful rock sound, Voltage is set to be the group’s first big hit on Japanese charts. Previously, ITZY made their debut in Japan with the release of IT’z ITZY last December.

Meanwhile, ITZY’s first Japanese singles album, also called Voltage, contains the Japanese original B-side track Spice, and is available in four unique editions including first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, a regular edition, and a MIDZY Japan edition.

The album will be out physically on April 6, however, it remains to be seen if the group will follow up the album’s release with a planned tour in the near future.