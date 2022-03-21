ITZY lands trendy fashion collab with H&M

ITZY have cemented themselves as a group of influential young women. Not only are they insanely talented, they shine when they have a chance to show off their incredible visuals and stylish fashion sense.

Their newest venture is a collab with clothing brand H&M. The collection will be released through DIVIDED, H&M’s line aimed at a younger audience.

Starting from March 24, the collection is expected to be available at H&M stores in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, as well as online.

The collection is divided into two looks. The “OFF DAY LOOK” is a casual and feminine spin on styles that one might wear on a day off, while the second is “DANCE PRACTICE LOOK”, which features over-sized pieces that are both comfortable and sporty.

Images for the campaign show the girls all dressed in the latest collection, which give them an opportunity to showcase their individual personalities, as well as the stunning, trendy outfits.