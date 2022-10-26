ITZY launch new fashion collection

ITZY members Lia, Yuna, Yeji, Chaeryoung, and Ryujin have once again proven their credentials as fashion icons, after they were announced as Charles & Keith’s newest global brand ambassadors.

The girls recently gave Seoul a sneak preview of their upcoming ITZ MINE collection. Fresh off the success of their latest album CHECKMATE, ITZY took over Café Oude in the hip Seongsu-dong district and took to displaying their latest capsule collection in partnership with Charles & Keith.

Looking as gorgeous as ever, the group’s choice of high-contrast colours and prints for their capsule looks appeared stunning against their choice of simple, sophisticated monochrome clothing. Each black outfit was paired with the brand’s Gabine Hobo bags and Ranier penny loafers.

Attendees of the event were able to take photo ops with the colour-coordinated furniture and food, as well as pick ITZ MINE stickers from a sticker wall for a chance to win food from the cafe, A few extra lucky people even went home with an autographed ITZ MINE Gabine Hobo bag each.