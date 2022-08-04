ITZY named Charles and Keith’s global ambassador

KPOP girl group ITZY has been announced as the global ambassadors for Singaporean fashion brand Charles and Keith. The popular brand sells shoes, bags, and wallets and has outlets all over the world, including Malaysia.

ITZY expressed that its an honour for them to be introduced as the new global brand ambassadors of Charles and Keith.

In a statement following their appointment, ITZY’s five members said: “We’re so excited for this new relationship as we’ll be able to show our unique chemistry and the many new sides of ITZY to the brand.”

According to the Charles & Keith website: “As the voice of a new generation, the ITZY girls aren’t afraid to be true to themselves, and that’s what makes them the perfect addition to the Charles & Keith family.”

ITZY debuted in 2019 and recently released its fifth album Checkmate. Among the group’s famous songs are Dalla Dalla and Icy.