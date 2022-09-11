ITZY talks about how new single represents their relationship

SENSATIONAL K-pop girl group ITZY – made up of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna – has recently returned to the music world with its brand-new English-language pre-release single, Boys Like You.

The girls, currently in the midst of their CHECKMATE World Tour in the US, spoke about their new single in an exclusive interview with AllKpop, a day before their shows in Los Angeles.

“The song is about a boy who cheated on us and it’s basically about us warning him that we are never going to fall for a boy like you again,“ said Lia.

“It’s a very cheerful melodic with very different lyrics, like a cheerful melodic song with non-cheerful lyrics, which is kind of like double point,“ she added.

ITZY’s leader, Yeji told AllKpop: “I love the song’s choreography, so it was fun practicing our performance!”

When asked how they keep their relationships with one another going, Ryujin said: “I think distance is really an important thing in a relationship.”

She went on to say that she believes the key to their connection and friendship is that they maintain a healthy distance from one another.

“When it’s too close, it’s not good for relationships I think. And too far is also not good, so we always try to keep a fine distance from each other,“ said Ryujin.

The five-member girl group rose swiftly due to their vocal prowess, complex dance choreography, and lovely visuals. They also released hit after hit, ranging from DALLA DALLA to ICY to WANNABE and Not Shy.

ITZY will release a teaser film for their new mini album CHESHIRE on Nov 9, followed by concept photos throughout the month, before the album’s official release on Nov 30.