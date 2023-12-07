J.Lo practises responsible drinking

OVER the July 4 weekend, when America celebrated its Independence Day, Jennifer Lopez shared a video on Instagram of her dropping by a liquor store in New York to purchase bottles of her drink brand, Delola.

The line of fruity, lower-calorie cocktails was released in April, with three ready-to-drink spritzes containing a different spirit: the Bella Berry is made with vodka, the Paloma Rosa has tequila, and the L’Orange features an amaro base.

At the time, the release caused a little stir among those that followed her on social media, as they were under the assumption that Lopez did not drink alcohol.

Lopez admitted that it was true for a long time that she did not drink, but it changed slightly recently.

“A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me out over the past ten, maybe 15 years, I have been having the occasional cocktail. I do enjoy the occasional cocktail,” she claimed.

Lopez then went into more detail about her typical drinking habits.

“I do drink responsibly. I don’t drink to get drunk. I drink to be social and have a good time and just kind of relax and let loose a bit, but always responsibly,” she added.

In that context, she claimed that her Delola spritzes fit her lifestyle, as the line contains lower alcohol, calorie, and sugar content.

This was backed up by an interview she did in April.

“I’m not a huge alcohol drinker, so it needed to be something that was really pleasant tasting,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

“I loved the idea of creating something a little more healthy, a little bit more to my taste, with kind of healthier ingredients and being gluten-free.”

At the liquor store, she met fans and customers, with one saying they would bring the spritzes for a boat day they were having.

“This is what I created this for!” Lopez responded enthusiastically.

Lopez also explained the reasoning behind the embossed design. The Bronx crest is a nod to her New York hometown, while the lions represent Leo, the zodiac sign of both Ben Affleck and her.

“It’s very personalised, really authentic to me and what I love.”