$!Jabra Evolve 65 Flex: The ultimate flex

HAVING gotten used to the experience of using earbuds extensively over the past year, I was a little bit curious what the experience of going back to headphones would be like. So it was with some anticipation that I began to review the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex, a portable, wireless professional headset that allows you to work anywhere, with Bluetooth connection.
The Evolve2 65 Flex is part of Jabra’s latest range of hybrid work devices, and in my personal opinion, the most versatile model of headphones within the range.
Its simple, understated design allows you to transition easily from work to leisure; it looks everything like an ordinary set of headphones, until the moment you receive a phone call, and flip out the attached microphone at the side to answer it.
It also has a collapsible hinge headband, which allows for easy storage once you are done using it. And unlike some other collapsible headphones I have tried in the past, the Evolve2 65 Flex does not feel loose or flimsy, despite its flexible design.
One of my main concerns about wearing the headphones for long hours was how comfortable they would be. Fortunately, the headset features Jabra Air Comfort technology, which utilises several layers of ultra-soft perforated foam that is designed to relieve pressure on the top of your head, and exceptionally comfortable earcups with memory foam padding that just sit over your ears without squeezing them.
Another thing that I’ve come to appreciate with Jabra devices is the built-in Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a boon to those working in noisy surroundings. The Evolve2 65 Flex’s ANC is billed as best-in-class, and I have to admit, I found myself thoroughly impressed by it.
For me, one of the quirks of experiencing ANC using earbuds is this occasional odd suction effect, and I did not experience it once with this headset device.
But of course, no matter how comfortable the device is, the most important thing is how it holds up while on the job.
The Evolve 2 65 Flex is certified for all major virtual meeting platforms, from Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams.
One of the key features of the device is that it manages to pick up your voice and blocks out most other surrounding sounds, which makes it especially useful when you are taking phone or video calls outdoors. Happily, when tested in both scenarios, the device performed as expected.
Another particular feature which I ended up feeling thankful for was the glowing red busylight on the earcup that indicates to passersby that you are working using the device. You can also turn on the busylight using Jabra’s Sound+ app, if you need a few minutes of undisturbed peace.
Having been interrupted by others numerous times while using earbuds – mainly due to the fact that the buds are quite invisible – this small addition was certainly a welcome one.
In terms of battery life, I found that the headset used up a little less power than my earbuds – which was a surprise – but either way, recharging it is a breeze with two options: a USB charging port, as well as a bundled wireless charging pad. Just set the device down on its left earcup.
While I’m not ready to swap out my earbuds permanently for the Evolve2 65 Flex, I certainly gave it some serious consideration.
If you’re someone who prefers headphones over earbuds, and are looking for something that offers flexibility between work and play, as well as the portability of a wireless device, then this device is definitely the one for you.
The Jabra Evolve2 F65 Flex is priced at RM1,850, and can be found on the Jabra website.