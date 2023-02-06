$!Jabra Evolve 65 Flex: The ultimate flex

HAVING gotten used to the experience of using earbuds extensively over the past year, I was a little bit curious what the experience of going back to headphones would be like. So it was with some anticipation that I began to review the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex, a portable, wireless professional headset that allows you to work anywhere, with Bluetooth connection.

The Evolve2 65 Flex is part of Jabra’s latest range of hybrid work devices, and in my personal opinion, the most versatile model of headphones within the range.

Its simple, understated design allows you to transition easily from work to leisure; it looks everything like an ordinary set of headphones, until the moment you receive a phone call, and flip out the attached microphone at the side to answer it.

It also has a collapsible hinge headband, which allows for easy storage once you are done using it. And unlike some other collapsible headphones I have tried in the past, the Evolve2 65 Flex does not feel loose or flimsy, despite its flexible design.

One of my main concerns about wearing the headphones for long hours was how comfortable they would be. Fortunately, the headset features Jabra Air Comfort technology, which utilises several layers of ultra-soft perforated foam that is designed to relieve pressure on the top of your head, and exceptionally comfortable earcups with memory foam padding that just sit over your ears without squeezing them.

Another thing that I’ve come to appreciate with Jabra devices is the built-in Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a boon to those working in noisy surroundings. The Evolve2 65 Flex’s ANC is billed as best-in-class, and I have to admit, I found myself thoroughly impressed by it.

For me, one of the quirks of experiencing ANC using earbuds is this occasional odd suction effect, and I did not experience it once with this headset device.

But of course, no matter how comfortable the device is, the most important thing is how it holds up while on the job.