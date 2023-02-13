Jabra Evolve2 Buds make hybrid workspaces fun

MADE for those who work on-the-go, Jabra’s Evolve2 Buds are the perfect tool for anyone who needs portability and function in their devices. Already known for their consumer devices, Jabra is taking things to the workspace with this particular model, combining comfortable and stylish design with the efficiency of staying connected to your daily tasks.

With its accompanying professional-grade USB adapter – otherwise known as a dongle – the Evolve2 Buds can be plugged in to your laptop or PC and turn into a sleek mic and headset combo. I tested this out during several video calls, and the sound quality was clear and crisp. The model I had was certified for Microsoft Teams, and there is also a UC-certified model for Zoom calls.

The Evolve2’s wireless charging case is a little larger than those of its other leisure models, but still small enough to fit in your pocket for easy carrying.

The Evolve2 Buds can also be paired with the Jabra Sound+ app so that you can also use it to listen to music or podcasts on your phone, or even take phone calls. As someone who already has a pair of Jabra Elite earbuds, I found the sound quality of the Evolve2 to be extremely similar, if not better. However, the added advantage of having a pair of buds that I can utilise for work as well as play pushes the Evolve2 Buds just a little higher in my ranking.

Speaking of push, just one tap on the bud to switch from standard HearThrough mode to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) mode, and all outside noise is immediately blocked, allowing you to have a quiet moment when you need it.

If you’ve been thinking of switching to a wireless headset, and have always wanted the option of a device that can switch between work and leisure, the Jabra Evolve2 Buds might be the one for you. They are priced at RM1,640 and come in Black.