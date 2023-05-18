Jack Harlow debuts in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

RAPPER Jack Harlow is making his acting debut alongside Sinqua Walls in White Men Can’t Jump, a remake of the iconic 1992 basketball film that premieres on Hulu this Friday.

Harlow explained during a Q&A following a screening in New York City on Monday that he intends to make his acting career more than just a “side hustle” to his music.

“Through this film I was able to gain my confidence as an actor, and to me, this s*** is not a side quest,“ he said. “This isn’t a side mission that I’m tacking on just to keep the entertainer thing going and make some extra money.”

“I really got the bug and fell in love with this, and I’m developing a deep passion for the craft of this the same way I had in music. I don’t want it to be a side hustle, I want to full-on go after this, and I’m going after it and I’m going to continue to do more,“ Harlow added of acting.

Harlow acknowledged that “acting is way harder than music, if you ask me; way more grueling, so I loved the challenge and am so grateful that this was the start.”

The musician, who released his latest album Jackman. last month, also revealed that he found a new kind of “freedom” in acting that he doesn’t find in music-making.

“There’s things that go through your head from time to time. But with acting I feel liberated to some degree - I feel like I could show up and I could be whoever I want to be today. I feel freedom.”