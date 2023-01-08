Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade going strong

LOVE and stardom collide as the world watches the blossoming romance between Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and social media sensation Olivia Jade Giannulli. After a rollercoaster of an on-again, off-again relationship, the pair has not only reunited but taken their love to a whole new level, with sources revealing they are now “getting serious.”

The media was abuzz when the duo was spotted vacationing together in picturesque Italy early in June. But that was just the beginning of their escapades. They recently embarked on a delightful holiday to Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, accompanied by none other than Giannulli’s parents, renowned actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

It was evident that the couple’s bond was stronger than ever as they soaked up the sun and enjoyed precious moments with family. Their journey to this point hasn’t been without its share of ambiguity. Initially labelled as “casually dating” by some insiders, their status seemed uncertain.

However, over the past few months, the couple has been inseparable, painting the town red together on numerous occasions. Now, with insider confirmation, it’s official – they are indeed an item. At 26, Australian heartthrob Jacob Elordi has taken Hollywood by storm since his breakthrough role in the 2018 hit movie, The Kissing Booth.

But his ambitions don’t end there. In an inspiring revelation during his September GQ cover story, Elordi expressed his admiration for the legendary Elvis Presley, whom he will portray in Sofia Coppola’s upcoming biopic Priscilla.

The actor spoke of learning from Elvis, not just as an entertainer and singer but also as an actor, aiming to channel the same multifaceted energy that made Elvis a cultural icon.

As the world eagerly awaits Elordi’s portrayal of the iconic musician, fans are equally captivated by his real-life love story with Jade. Their chemistry and affection for each other are undeniable, drawing attention from fans, and the media alike. Undoubtedly, this pair is making waves, and their love story continues to be one of intrigue and fascination.