Jake Gyllenhaal breaks his silence on Taylor Swift

JAKE GYLLENHAAL has broken his silence on his ex, Taylor Swift. After months of silence, the actor finally shared his thoughts on his ex-girlfriend and her hit song, All Too Well.

“It has nothing to do with me,” said Gyllenhaal in an interview with Esquire.

“It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artistes tap into personal experience for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

Although Swift has kept coy on who the song is about, fans have speculated it to be about Gyllenhaal, who briefly dated Swift in 2010. Many of the references in the song are believed to be about him, especially after the release of a 10-minute extended version.

The actor has also been on the receiving end of some online attacks by Swift fans, who have also attacked his sister, actress Maggie Gyllenhall.

While the Prince of Persia star does not personally resent Swift, he believed that she should have called off the attacks.



“At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,“ he noted.

“That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can – or should, even – take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world.”

When asked if he has heard the song and the record, he replied: “No.”

The two have since moved on after their split in 2010. Swift has been in a four-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, while Gyllenhaal has been dating 26-year-old model, Jeanne Cadieu.