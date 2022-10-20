James Corden’s rude behaviour exposed

A PROMINENT New York restaurateur called out talk show host James Corden for “abusive” behaviour toward waitstaff, saying he had banned the comedian from his establishment, Balthazar.

Keith McNally, founder of the popular French restaurant, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday that the Late Late Show host is a “hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man”.

“He is the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” McNally said.

On Oct 9, Corden was at Balthazar with his wife for brunch, according to McNally. Corden’s wife then ordered an egg yolk omelette with salad.

After receiving the food, Corden called their server, said to be named MK, to tell her about how egg whites had mixed with the egg yolk.

After the kitchen remade the dish, it was sent to Corden’s table with fries instead of salad.

“That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!’” McNally claimed.

McNally said the server was apologetic and brought the floor manager, G, over to the table.

G returned the dish and after that, “everything was fine,” he said, adding that G also offered them champagne glasses to “smooth things out.”

“G said that Corden was pleasant to him, but nasty to the server,” McNally wrote.

He added that the server was “very shaken.”

Fortunately, by Wednesday, it appeared that all was now well. McNally took to social media to report that Corden had personally called him to apologise for his rudeness, and was once again welcome at his establishment.