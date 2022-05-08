James Gunn announces Guardians of the Galaxy sequel finished

ON Friday night, director James Gunn shared a post on social media to announce that filming for the third and final instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy film series had finally wrapped.

Gunn shared a photo of himself posing with the cast of the film, including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, and Dave Bautista.

“And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy,“ the director wrote in the caption on Twitter. “I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade (sic).”

But what really got fans all excited was what Gunn wrote after that.

Noting that Zoe Saldana wasn’t present in the photo, he added: “And yes Zoe was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!”

Fans have been looking forward to this final film, which is set to introduce the cosmic superhero Adam Warlock, played by new cast member Will Poulter. Gunn’s teasing of an ‘unannounced’ actor immediately triggered speculation as to who it could be, and what role they will be playing.

Earlier this year, James appeared on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast where he spoke about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being the last instalment.

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,“ Gunn said of the third movie, which is due in theatres on May 5, 2023.

Gunn, who also helmed the first two volumes of the interstellar action-adventure series for Marvel, said the upcoming film is “big.”

“It’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be,“ he said. “I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story.”

Gunn added that concluding a story that fans have followed closely for years is “always a little bit scary. I’m doing my best.”