James Gunn, cast prepare to say goodbye to Guardians of the Galaxy

THINGS were pretty emotional on Saturday at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Hall H panel. The event, which was attended by over 6,000 fans, saw many of the franchise's most emotional moments thus far.

One, of course, was late star Chadwick Boseman’s send-off in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

But well before Marvel Chief Kevin Feige and Marvel unveiled the clip to the next chapter of Black Panther, it was the clip to James Gunn’s upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that got the audience to tear up.

“Saying I cried isn’t even a compliment anymore. I bawled,” tweeted Clerks filmmaker Kevin Smith.

Although it was not an entire trailer, the teaser gave a glimpse into the upcoming chapter. Set to Flaming Lips 2002 hit Do You Realize, the short video showed the origin story of fan favourite character Rocket Racoon, as well as the much-anticipated introduction to Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock.

While little else is known about the upcoming project, director James Gunn and the cast have promised it to be a “beautiful farewell” for their characters, which were instantly beloved by fans when they made their big screen debut in 2014.

Gunn told the Hall H crowd: “It’s about the emotions, it’s about the characters and their journeys and how they’re uncovering truths about themselves, and it’s not what people expect.

“Nothing is neat; nothing is tied up with a bow. It is the end of the story for these characters.”

Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, added: “Don’t do any emotional preparation, just go see it, and you’ll see why people were moved.”

The actor also opened up about the experience of wrapping up the series.

“Well, all great things come to an end, and I think we built a really extraordinary family over the past 10 years,” Pratt shared. “I know that term gets hackneyed, but it’s true, man. We’ve been through a ton, and it just feels good [to be here together].”

“We’re also just grateful that James directed all three movies, and we’re just lucky. I’m feeling a lot.”

Fans will get their turn to get emotional with the characters when the third instalment hits theatres worldwide on May 5, 2023.