James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt against social media backlash

Chris Pratt is likely one of the most well-known character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played Peter Quill, commonly known as Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

The actor has faced a barrage of criticism online in recent days as a result of his affiliation with a divisive church. James Gunn, the director of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, is responding to critics who are attempting to cancel him, ostensibly because of his Christian religion.

An MCU Twitter user asked Marvel to replace Chris Pratt on the social media network.

“For what?” Gunn replied. “Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him, that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

Gunn continued to blast netizens who were mocking the actor for visiting a divisive church, chastising netizens for spreading misleading rumours.

To a users who insisted that Pratt was attending the church, Gunn replied: “He isn’t. I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, ‘yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!’)”

Despite enduring harsh criticism throughout the years based on assumptions, Pratt himself has never addressed his opinions on sexuality or politics. He has simply declared that he is a Christian who goes to church.

Much of the backlash arises from a 2019 incident in which Juno star Elliot Page chastised Pratt for visiting Zoe Church in Los Angeles. Chad Veach, the church’s head pastor, promotes a biblical understanding on sexuality.

As a result, Page chastised Pratt for attending services at a church that she described as “infamously anti-LGBTQ.”

Pratt simply stated at the time, “I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

Regardless of the backlash from people, it appears that he will continue to be a permanent member of the Guardians.