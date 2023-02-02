James Gunn delivers praise for ‘The Flash’ film

JAMES GUNN has sung praises for the upcoming The Flash movie, which is set to hit theatres on June 16.

The superhero film was mostly completed before its lead actor Ezra Miller became embroiled in months of scandalous headlines resulting from a string of dangerous behaviour that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances.

Gunn, who is now co-CEO of Warner Bros.’ DC Studios, told reporters on Tuesday that The Flash is “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made”.

He added that the film’s storyline “resets everything” for the ailing franchise.

On Miller and the actor’s future with the studio, DC Studio’s other co-CEO Peter Safran claimed that the actor – who uses they/them pronouns – is completely committed to recovery.

“We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what the best path forward.”

“But right now,“ he continued, “they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversation with them, in the last couple of months, it feels like they are making enormous progress.”

The studio had been faced with a difficult choice as Miller’s behaviour threatened to tank the box-office performance of the film, which reportedly had a US$200 million (RM853.2 million) price tag. Scrapping or reshooting The Flash proved impossible, but after a surprise – and highly secretive – meeting with Warner Bros. executives last August, Miller apologised for their behaviour, explaining that they would seek treatment for mental health issues.

Earlier this January, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanour unlawful trespass for an incident that happened May 1 last year. The felony burglary and larceny charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the case is closed if the actor's year-long probation is not violated.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, the director of the It films.

A previously released teaser trailer for the film highlighted Michael Keaton's return to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, decades after playing the part in two Tim Burton films. Ben Affleck is also expected to show up in the movie as Batman.