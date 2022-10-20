James Gunn has two secret DC projects in talks

SOURCES claim that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran are in negotiations with Warner Bros for a new “mystery” film, with Gunn perhaps being in charge once more.

While it’s nearly difficult to guess which hero, superteam, or villain Gunn might like to explore, no Warner Bros representatives responded to the report.

The second season of Peacemaker is Gunn's upcoming endeavour, though. John Cena reprises his role as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker from Gunn's unexpectedly successful HBO Max series. The popularity of that show prompted Gunn to develop a second, as of yet unannounced Suicide Squad spin-off series. According to early rumours, Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, will be the focus of the show.

Gunn has said that he is currently working on two or more DCEU projects that are in “various phases of development.” What the television series are remains unknown. Rumors suggest that it will either centre on A.R.G.U.S. or Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. Gunn acknowledged the rumours, claiming that some of them are true and others are not.

In addition to his work on the DCEU, Gunn is now finishing up two other films: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will debut on Disney+ in December, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, which will be released on May 5, 2023 and will be Gunn's final piece to the franchise after ten years.

Gunn also discussed how his directing approach has evolved over the course of the three-film series. “Different film have different vibes. I personally am looser than I used to be. I often change stuff on set, which was heretical to me around time.”